How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Lynx (4-0) aim to keep their perfect start intact when they welcome the red-hot Seattle Storm (3-1) to Target Center on Tuesday evening.

The Storm arrive in the Twin Cities riding a wave of momentum, having rattled off three straight wins. Their most recent outing was nothing short of a statement, as they steamrolled the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, 102-82, on Sunday. With renewed chemistry and depth, Seattle appears poised to stake its claim as a serious contender in the Western Conference once again.

Minnesota, meanwhile, has looked locked in from the jump this season. The Lynx are clearly playing with a chip on their shoulder after last year’s disappointing WNBA Finals exit, and their hunger has translated into results. Their fourth straight win came on Friday night with a gritty 76-70 triumph over the Connecticut Sun.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Lynx and the Storm will take place on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota .

Date Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Lynx and the Storm live on NBA TV and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Team News & Key Performers

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Napheesa Collier remains the heartbeat of this Lynx squad. She averaged 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game last season, showcasing her two-way dominance. Courtney Williams has continued to orchestrate the offense with poise, dishing out 5.5 assists per game last season while also contributing 11.1 points. Bridget Carleton has been deadly from deep, averaging 2.3 three-pointers per contest. On the defensive end, Collier swiped 1.9 steals per game, and Alanna Smith was a presence in the paint with 1.5 blocks per outing.

Seattle Storm Team News

On the other side, Seattle’s veteran leader Nneka Ogwumike has been a consistent force. She tallied 16.7 points, 7.6 boards, and 2.3 assists per game last season. Ezi Magbegor was a monster on the glass with eight rebounds per contest, while Skylar Diggins-Smith continued to serve as a playmaking engine, averaging 6.4 assists. Alysha Clark added range to the Storm’s offense, hitting 1.2 threes per game. Defensively, Ogwumike matched Collier with 1.9 steals per contest, and Magbegor stood tall with 2.2 blocks.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: