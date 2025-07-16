How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury, including how to watch and team news.

Satou Sabally and the surging Phoenix Mercury (15-6) are headed to the Target Center on Wednesday for a marquee Western Conference clash against the red-hot Minnesota Lynx (19-4), led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier.

Phoenix enters the midweek matchup riding the wave of a three-game win streak, and they’ve done it the hard way, leaning on grit, experience, and late-game execution. Monday’s thrilling 78-77 victory over the Golden State Valkyries came down to the wire, with Alyssa Thomas calmly sinking a go-ahead free throw in the final second to seal it. Veteran leadership has been at the heart of this Mercury run, with Thomas orchestrating the offense and DeWanna Bonner delivering when it matters most.

The Lynx are an offensive machine, hitting 45.9% from the floor—second-best in the league—and shooting 34.7% from long range, mirroring Phoenix’s accuracy from beyond the arc. But what really separates Minnesota is its defense. The Lynx are the stingiest team in the WNBA when it comes to points allowed, and they clean the glass with authority. Alanna Smith serves as their defensive anchor, swatting away 2.2 shots per game and helping keep opponents from finding easy second-chance opportunities.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury will take place on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Arena Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury live on ABC and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Team News & Key Performers

Minnesota Lynx Team News

But if anyone’s been setting the league on fire lately, it’s the Lynx. Minnesota have cemented their spot as a championship front-runner and remains perfect at home with an 11-0 record. The formula? A balanced attack, stifling defense, and the sheer dominance of Napheesa Collier. The All-Star forward is stuffing the stat sheet with 23.9 points and 7.7 rebounds a night and shows no signs of slowing down.

Supporting Collier is a formidable core. Courtney Williams continues to steady the backcourt with 14.1 points and 6.0 assists per outing, while Kayla McBride matches her scoring output and brings a dangerous perimeter presence with her clutch three-point shooting.

Phoenix Mercury Team News

The Mercury have had to navigate recent games without key contributors, including the dynamic Kahleah Copper, and both Satou Sabally and Lexi Held are considered game-time decisions for Wednesday. If Sabally suits up, she’ll bring her usual impact on both ends—averaging 19.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Thomas continues to lead the WNBA in assists, dishing out a league-best 9.6 dimes per contest while serving as the engine behind Phoenix’s attack.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: