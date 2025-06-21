Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx vs the Los Angeles Sparks, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Sparks (4-9) will look to regroup on Saturday as they square off with the league-leading Minnesota Lynx (11-1) at Target Center, with both teams dealing with injury concerns and roster absences ahead of the Western Conference clash.

Los Angeles enters the matchup still licking their wounds after a lopsided 98-67 loss to the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. It marked back-to-back blowout defeats for the Sparks, who were also dismantled by these same Lynx last Sunday in a 101-78 setback. Their offense sputtered badly in Seattle, shooting just 32.8% from the field and connecting on only six of their 22 three-point attempts. A lack of ball control also plagued L.A., as they committed 24 turnovers while recording just 14 assists.

On the other side, Minnesota is back home and riding high after notching two straight victories. Following a rare 94-84 stumble against Seattle that ended their nine-game winning streak, the Lynx bounced back with a commanding win over L.A. and followed it with a gritty 76-62 triumph over the Las Vegas Aces.

Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota .

Date Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: NBA TV and FDSN

NBA TV and FDSN Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks Team News & Key Performers

Minnesota Lynx Team News

In Tuesday’s win over the defending champs, the Lynx overcame a 14-point deficit and rallied despite struggling from long range (5-for-23 from three). Minnesota’s effort on both ends of the floor paid off, with Courtney Williams leading the charge with 20 points and five assists. Alanna Smith chipped in a strong double-double of her own with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

However, the Lynx may be shorthanded in the frontcourt this weekend. Star forward Napheesa Collier, who’s averaging 24.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, left the Aces game early due to a back injury and is currently listed as day-to-day. Forward Jessica Shepard (7.6 PPG, 7.0 RPG) has already been ruled out, further testing Minnesota’s depth in the paint.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Rickea Jackson was a rare bright spot, finishing with a team-high 17 points, while Azura Stevens contributed a double-double effort with 16 points and 10 boards. Still, the Sparks were hampered by a thinned-out rotation, missing multiple key contributors.

Kelsey Plum (leg) and Odyssey Sims (personal reasons) were both absent on Tuesday and are listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest. The Sparks will also be without rookie standout Cameron Brink, who is recovering from knee surgery, and point guard Julie Allemand, who is competing overseas with the Belgian national team at EuroBasket.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: