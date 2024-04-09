How to watch today’s Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, time, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, as well as the start time and team news.

The Milwaukee Bucks are ready to face off against the Boston Celtics on April 09, 2024, at Fiserv Forum, with the aim to end its four-game losing streak at home.

The Bucks' record against Eastern Conference teams is good, with 32 wins and 17 losses. On the other hand, the Celtics have a stellar 39-9 record and have dominated against the conference opponents. They are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, led by Luke Kornet's 1.9 rebounds per game, which shows how good they are at getting the offensive glass.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch the Bucks vs Celtics game today.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Date & Time

The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated NBA game on April 09, 2024, at 7:30 pm EDT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, USA.

Date April 09, 2024 Time 7:30 pm EDT Arena Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, WI, USA

How to watch the Bucks vs Celtics NBA match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

The Celtics vs. Bucks game will air on TNT/truTV. The game can also be streamed on Max. To stream the game, Max is the best streaming service for basketball fans.

Max is offering a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to NBA games with truTV, TBS, and TNT, starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service upfront—around $70/year or over 40 percent off its regular price.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Team News

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

The Milwaukee Bucks will be missing three key players in their next game against the Boston Celtics. Patrick Beverley, Marjon Beauchamp, and Jaylin Galloway are all out with injuries. Their loss could make it harder for the team to defend well and have enough players.

Even with these losses, the Bucks can still count on Damian Lillard to score. Since joining the team, Lillard has been shooting 42.5% from the field and averaging an amazing 24.5 points per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored an average of 20.6 points per game over the last 10 games. However, his dynamic skills and leadership are still key to the Bucks' success, making him a dangerous force on both ends of the court.

Boston Celtics Team News

Due to a knee injury, Jayson Tatum can't play for the Boston Celtics, which is bad news for them because they will miss his scoring and defense abilities. Derrick White has stepped up in his place, showing that he can help both offensively and as a facilitator by posting 15.4 points and 5.2 assists per game.

The Celtics will be counting on Kristaps Porzingis to perform well. Over the last ten games, he has been a dominant force on the court, averaging 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting an excellent 50.8%.

As Tatum is out, White and Porzingis will be very important for the Celtics competitive as they play challenging matchups.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics in the NBA matchups: