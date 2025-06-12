How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals will open a four-game set against Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday evening at American Family Field, with both clubs hoping to gain some traction as the summer grind intensifies.

The Cardinals arrive in Milwaukee licking their wounds, having dropped four straight and struggling mightily to find consistency in June. They’ve gone just 3-7 this month and have come up short in three of their last four series, a troubling stretch for a team trying to stay relevant in the divisional race.

The Brewers haven’t exactly been setting the world on fire either. They come into the opener having lost four of their last six games, but they sit within striking distance and could leapfrog St. Louis in the standings with a strong showing in this series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW

FDSWI and FDSMW Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm ET at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Thursday, June 12, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals Series info

Game 2

Date Friday, June 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:10 p.m. ET Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Freddy Peralta Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Erick Fedde TV Channel FDSWI and FDSMW Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Saturday, June 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Brewers) José Quintana Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Andre Pallante TV Channel Fox Sports 1, FDSWI and FDSMW Livestream Fubo

Game 4

Date Sunday, June 15, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Quinn Priester Starting Pitcher (Cardinals) Miles Mikolas TV Channel FDSWI and FDSMW Livestream Fubo

