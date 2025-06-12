How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals will open a four-game set against Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday evening at American Family Field, with both clubs hoping to gain some traction as the summer grind intensifies.
The Cardinals arrive in Milwaukee licking their wounds, having dropped four straight and struggling mightily to find consistency in June. They’ve gone just 3-7 this month and have come up short in three of their last four series, a troubling stretch for a team trying to stay relevant in the divisional race.
The Brewers haven’t exactly been setting the world on fire either. They come into the opener having lost four of their last six games, but they sit within striking distance and could leapfrog St. Louis in the standings with a strong showing in this series.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSMW
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm ET at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.
|Date
|Thursday, June 12, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
|Venue
|American Family Field
|Location
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players
Milwaukee Brewers team news
St. Louis Cardinals team news
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Friday, June 13, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 p.m. ET
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|Freddy Peralta
|Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)
|Erick Fedde
|TV Channel
|FDSWI and FDSMW
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Saturday, June 14, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|José Quintana
|Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)
|Andre Pallante
|TV Channel
|Fox Sports 1, FDSWI and FDSMW
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 4
|Date
|Sunday, June 15, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|2:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|Quinn Priester
|Starting Pitcher (Cardinals)
|Miles Mikolas
|TV Channel
|FDSWI and FDSMW
|Livestream
|Fubo
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|27.04.25
|MLB
|St.Louis Cardinals
|Milwaukee Brewers
|1 – 7
|26.04.25
|MLB
|St.Louis Cardinals
|Milwaukee Brewers
|6 – 5
|26.04.25
|MLB
|St.Louis Cardinals
|Milwaukee Brewers
|3 – 2
|05.09.24
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|St.Louis Cardinals
|2 – 3
|04.09.24
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|St.Louis Cardinals
|4 – 7