How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers vs the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros kick off a three-game road set against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at American Family Field, with both clubs looking to establish momentum in the early going of the new week.

Houston enters the series hoping to rebound from a frustrating 5-4 rain-shortened loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The game was called after seven innings due to inclement weather, cutting short any comeback hopes for the Astros, who managed nine hits in 28 at-bats while drawing three walks and striking out four times.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, is coming off a more satisfying outcome, blanking the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Sunday. A four-run sixth inning broke the game open, and the Brewers’ offense came through just enough to seal the victory. They totalled six hits in 29 plate appearances, working three walks while striking out seven times.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers vs the Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSWI and SCHN