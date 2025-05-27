How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers will continue their three-game home set against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at American Family Field, with William Contreras and Jarren Duran headlining the action.

The Red Sox come into this road series hoping a change of scenery brings better fortune, especially after a weather-plagued homestand against the Orioles. Boston and Baltimore split their four-game series, but two contests were washed out by rain, throwing the schedule into disarray.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, got off to a flying start in this series with a win in Monday’s opener and just wrapped up a split in a four-game clash against division foes Pittsburgh. The Brewers are currently in third place in the NL Central, neck-and-neck with Cincinnati, though the Reds are technically behind due to the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers vs the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSWI and NESN