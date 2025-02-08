How to Watch the Millrose Games: Live Stream Track and Field, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream Millrose Track and Field Games.

The historic 117th Millrose Games, the world's most prestigious indoor track and field competition, returns to The Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory in New York City this Saturday.

Event Details

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue The Nike Track & Field Center Location The Armory, New York, NY TV Channel NBC Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Competition Highlights

The signature NYRR Wanamaker Mile headlines this legendary meet, where recent editions have produced American records by Yared Nuguse and Elle St. Pierre. The event features competition across multiple levels, including youth, high school, collegiate, professional, and masters athletes.

Broadcast Coverage

NBC will provide live coverage focusing primarily on the oval track events during the two-hour broadcast window. Select field events may be shown as time permits. Additional coverage of pre-TV window events will be available on-demand through ArmoryTrack.org.

Venue History

Known as "The Fastest Track in the World," The Armory has hosted the Millrose Games since 2012. The event's rich history dates back to 1908, when employees of the John Wanamaker Department Store formed the Millrose Athletic Association. Throughout its history, legendary athletes like Carl Lewis, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, and Bernard Lagat have competed at this prestigious meet.

