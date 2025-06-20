How to Watch MillerTech Battery 200: Live Stream NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream MillerTech Battery 200: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Pocono Raceway for the MillerTech Battery 200, scheduled for Friday, June 20, at 5:00 p.m. ET. This race marks the 14th event of the 2025 season.

Event Information

When Friday, June 20, 2025 Time 5:00 PM ET Where Pocono Raceway TV Channel Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Corey Heim enters the MillerTech Battery 200 as the series leader, boasting 605 points and a commanding performance throughout the season. Heim has consistently finished at the front, securing multiple wins and top-five finishes, making him the favorite heading into Pocono. Chandler Smith, currently second in the standings, has also shown strong form, with one win and six top-10 finishes this year.

The entry list features 34 trucks, ensuring a full field for the race. Notable drivers include Stewart Friesen, who recently captured victory at Michigan and will look to continue his momentum in the No. 52 Halmar International Toyota. Other contenders include Daniel Hemric, Ty Majeski, and Grant Enfinger, all of whom have demonstrated speed and consistency this season.

