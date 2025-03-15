How to Watch Mike Aulby Nevada Classic: Live Stream PBA Bowling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Mike Aulby Nevada Classic: PBA Bowling, TV Channel.

The PBA Mike Aulby Nevada Classic is set to kick off on February 25, 2025, at Coconut Bowl at Wild Island in Sparks, Nevada. This prestigious event honours the legendary career of Mike Aulby, a PBA Hall of Famer renowned for his versatility and dominance on the lanes. Aulby's remarkable achievements include 29 PBA Tour titles and eight major victories, making him one of the sport's greatest legends.

Event Information

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Where Coconut Bowl TV Channel Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Event Preview

The competition will begin with a pre-tournament qualifier on February 25, followed by three rounds of qualifying from February 26 to 27. The top 32 players will advance to the first elimination round, with the top 16 moving on to the second elimination round on February 28. The top five players will secure spots in the stepladder finals, which will be broadcast live on FS1 on March 15 at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno.

Top bowlers like EJ Tackett, Andrew Anderson, and Jesper Svensson are expected to compete, bringing high-level intensity to the event. Tackett, in particular, has been on a roll, having won two titles this season and seeking his 26th career victory. Anderson, known for his consistency, will also be a strong contender.

The tournament boasts a significant prize pool of $200,000, with the winner taking home $30,000. This event is not only a celebration of Mike Aulby's legacy but also a crucial stop on the PBA Tour, offering valuable points and exposure for competitors.

