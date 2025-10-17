+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoMiddlesbrough
Riverside Stadium
team-logoIpswich
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Middlesbroughhost Ipswich Town on Friday at the Riverside Stadium in a crucial Championshipfixture as both teams look to push for playoff contention.   

Middlesbrough are facing injury issues and while they are second in the standings, the team has only managed one victory in their last five outings.  

Ninth-placed Ipswich, coming off a morale-boosting East Anglian Derby win over Norwich, could field an unchanged squad with confidence high.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich kick-off time

Championship - Championship
Riverside Stadium

The match will be played at the Riverside Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich lineups

MiddlesbroughHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

31
S. Brynn
6
D. Fry
3
M. Targett
2
C. Brittain
5
A. Jones
16
A. Browne
10
D. Burgzorg
11
M. Whittaker
7
H. Hackney
9
T. Conway
13
D. Strelec
1
A. Palmer
4
C. Kipre
19
D. Furlong
26
D. O'Shea
3
L. Davis
8
S. Egeli
11
J. Philogene-Bidace
5
A. Matusiwa
23
S. Szmodics
12
J. Cajuste
9
G. Hirst

4-2-3-1

MID
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Edwards

IPS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. McKenna

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough are still unable to call upon Darragh Lenihan and Riley McGree, with both players continuing their recovery from injury.

Ipswich team news

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, may stick with the same starting lineup that triumphed over Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby before the international break, as Conor Townsend and Wes Burns remain sidelined.

Form

MID
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MID

Last 5 matches

IPS

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

7

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

