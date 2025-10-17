How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Middlesbroughhost Ipswich Town on Friday at the Riverside Stadium in a crucial Championshipfixture as both teams look to push for playoff contention.

Middlesbrough are facing injury issues and while they are second in the standings, the team has only managed one victory in their last five outings.

Ninth-placed Ipswich, coming off a morale-boosting East Anglian Derby win over Norwich, could field an unchanged squad with confidence high.

As Middlesbrough faces Ipswich Town in a Championship bout, the anticipation is thick in the air. For those who wager, grabbing a DraftKings promo code can provide lucrative offers and strengthen their betting strategy, making each moment of the match even more rewarding.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich kick-off time

Championship - Championship Riverside Stadium

The match will be played at the Riverside Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough are still unable to call upon Darragh Lenihan and Riley McGree, with both players continuing their recovery from injury.

Ipswich team news

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, may stick with the same starting lineup that triumphed over Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby before the international break, as Conor Townsend and Wes Burns remain sidelined.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links