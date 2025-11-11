How to watch Michigan vs Wake Forest NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) hit the road to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) on Tuesday night at Greensboro Coliseum.

Wake Forest has gotten off to a strong start this season, sitting at 2-0 overall, though they’ve yet to cover the spread in either contest. Both of those wins came at home, including an 80-64 victory over North Carolina A&T, where the Demon Deacons showcased their depth and balance on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, Michigan is looking to turn the page after a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, which saw them finish 8-24 overall and at the bottom of the Big Ten standings with a 3-17 conference mark. The Wolverines had trouble finding consistency anywhere, posting a 5-10 home record and an even rougher 2-10 mark away from Ann Arbor. Tuesday’s matchup offers a chance for a fresh start and a shot at redemption against an unbeaten Wake Forest squad.

Michigan vs Wake Forest: Date and tip-off time

Michigan vs Wake Forest: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Michigan vs Wake Forest on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Michigan and Wake Forest live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Michigan vs Wake Forest team news & key performers

Michigan Wolverines team news

Vladislav Goldin was a force in the paint last season, averaging 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game as one of the team’s most reliable two-way big men. Danny Wolf anchored the glass with 9.7 rebounds per outing, while Tre Donaldson served as the primary facilitator, handing out 4.1 assists per contest. On the perimeter, Nimari Burnett was a steady long-range threat, knocking down 1.8 three-pointers per game. Defensively, Donaldson and Wolf made their presence felt, Donaldson averaged 1.0 steal, and Wolf protected the rim with 1.4 blocks per night.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons team news

For Wake Forest, Hunter Sallis was the engine that made things go, leading the team in both scoring (18.3 PPG) and assists (2.8 APG), while also adding 5.1 rebounds per game. He was active defensively as well, collecting 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per outing. Cameron Hildreth chipped in with 14.7 points, 3.8 boards, and 2.7 assists, shooting a solid 43% from the field.

Inside, Tre’Von Spillers did the heavy lifting on the boards with 7.6 rebounds per game, adding 9.9 points and 1.3 blocks, while Efton Reid provided stability in the post with 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 54.8% shooting efficiency. Ty-Laur Johnson rounded out the rotation, contributing 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, though he’ll be aiming to improve upon his 35% shooting mark from last season.