How to Watch Michigan Panthers vs San Antonio Brahmas: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

The San Antonio Brahmas (0-2) travel to Detroit to square off against the Michigan Panthers (1-1) in a Week 3 UFL clash at Ford Field on Sunday.

A year removed from a run to the UFL Championship, the Brahmas have opened the 2025 campaign in disappointing fashion. After being known for their defensive toughness last season, San Antonio has regressed sharply, surrendering a league-high 25.5 points per game and ranking second-to-last in total defense, allowing 332 yards per contest.

Michigan, meanwhile, is sitting at .500 after a strong start followed by a home loss. The Panthers opened with a convincing 26-12 win over Memphis but fell 21-12 to Birmingham last week. They struggled early against the Stallions and didn’t score until late in the fourth quarter after falling behind 18-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan Panthers versus the San Antonio Brahmas UFL game.

Michigan Panthers vs San Antonio Brahmas: Date & kickoff time

The Michigan Panthers will take on the San Antonio Brahmas in an electrifying UFL game on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

When Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Panthers vs San Antonio Brahmas on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Michigan Panthers vs San Antonio Brahmas Team News & Key Players

Michigan Panthers team news

Quarterback Bryce Perkins has been a steady presence under center for Michigan, completing 66.7% of his passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Wideout Samson Nacua has chipped in with three receptions for 58 yards and a score, while Nate McCrary has totaled 87 rushing yards across two games.

San Antonio Brahmas team news

On the other side, San Antonio’s Jashaun Corbin has provided a spark in the backfield, rushing for 74 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Kellen Mond has thrown for 288 yards on 51.7% passing but is still searching for his first touchdown pass of the season. Jacob Harris has emerged as his top target with seven catches for 132 yards.