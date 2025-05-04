How to Watch Michigan Panthers vs DC Defenders: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan Panthers vs DC Defenders UFL game.

The Michigan Panthers will aim to notch their fourth victory of the UFL season when they welcome the red-hot DC Defenders to Ford Field on Sunday.

DC enters this contest on a high after a thrilling 37-33 road triumph over the Arlington Renegades in Week 5. With that win, the Defenders improved to 4-1, gaining sole possession of first place in their conference, narrowly ahead of both Arlington and the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The Panthers, on the other hand, are coming off a tough 32-27 loss on the road to St. Louis. Michigan’s defense couldn’t contain the Battlehawks early, and the offense managed just six points before halftime. Still, the Panthers clawed back in the second half to make it a one-score game, showing resilience even in defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan Panthers vs the DC Defenders UFL game.

Michigan Panthers vs DC Defenders: Date & kickoff time

The Panthers will take on the Defenders in an electrifying UFL game on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

When Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Michigan Panthers vs DC Defenders Team News & Key Players

Michigan Panthers team news

For Michigan, quarterback Bryce Perkins continues to settle into his starting role. The former Virginia standout, who previously spent time backing up Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles, threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s narrow loss. Perkins is averaging 184.6 passing yards per game with a sharp 6-2 TD-INT ratio and an impressive 72.3% completion rate. Like Ta'amu, he’s capable of making plays with his legs, adding 26.6 rushing yards per game.

In the backfield, Michigan has been dealing with injuries. Toa Taua remains sidelined, leaving Nate McCrary to shoulder the load. McCrary has stepped up reasonably well, averaging 36.8 yards per game on the ground and finding the end zone once this season.

On the outside, the Panthers rely on the physical presence of Siaosi Mariner. At 6ft 2in, the Utah State product is averaging 56.4 receiving yards per game and over 15 yards per catch, making him a key target downfield. Malik Turner has been more frequently targeted but lags behind Mariner in yardage, averaging 42.2 per game. On defense, safety Arnold Tapley has been a steady presence, notching two interceptions and 24 tackles through five games.

DC Defenders team news

DC quarterback Jordan Ta'amu put together his finest outing of the season in Week 5, throwing for 308 yards and three touchdowns. The 27-year-old Ole Miss alum, who’s bounced around various pro leagues, has now elevated his season average to 242.6 passing yards per game. His touchdown-to-interception ratio sits at 9-4, though accuracy remains a concern with a completion rate below 50%. While Ta'amu prefers to stay in the pocket, he’s mobile enough to scramble when needed, adding 25 rushing yards per game.

In the ground game, Abram Smith leads the charge for DC with 38.6 yards per contest, while Deon Jackson complements him with an additional 35.2 per game. The receiving corps is headlined by Chris Rowland, a speedy 5ft 8in playmaker averaging just over 50 receiving yards per outing. With 22 catches on the season, Rowland has become Ta'amu’s most reliable option, especially following the season-ending injury to deep threat Ty Scott. Defensively, the Defenders have been anchored by edge rusher Derick Roberson, who’s been a menace in opposing backfields and leads the team with 4.5 sacks.