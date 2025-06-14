Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan Panthers vs DC Defenders UFL game.

The UFL Championship is set for Saturday, with the DC Defenders and Michigan Panthers going head-to-head for the league title.

DC punched its ticket to the championship with a statement win over the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference Championship. The Defenders came out strong, blanking the Battlehawks in the opening quarter and carrying a 14-6 lead into halftime. From there, they seized full control, dominating the second half and cruising to victory.

The Michigan Panthers, meanwhile, delivered a high-powered performance to knock off the Birmingham Stallions 44-29 in the USFL Conference Championship. Michigan jumped out to an early lead with a three-yard scoring run from Toa Taua, then poured in 14 more points in the second quarter to take a 21-14 edge into the break. They never looked back.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan Panthers and the DC Defenders UFL game.

Michigan Panthers vs DC Defenders: Date & kickoff time

The Michigan Panthers will take on the DC Defenders in an electrifying UFL game on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

When Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue The Dome at America's Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch Michigan Panthers vs DC Defenders on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Michigan Panthers vs DC Defenders Team News & Key Players

Michigan Panthers team news

All eyes will be on Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins, who has been nothing short of electrifying throughout the season. Known for his slipperiness in the pocket and ability to extend plays with his legs, Perkins often demands more than one defender to bring him down. He’s brought poise, creativity, and swagger to this offense, elevating Michigan's attack to new heights in 2025. Expect to see plenty of run-pass option (RPO) plays from him, as it's become a staple of their playbook.

DC Defenders team news

On the opposite sideline, DC is led by Jordan Ta’amu, who’s turned in perhaps the finest campaign of his pro career. He’s stood tall under pressure and consistently taken shots downfield, leading the league in vertical passing. With a stronger supporting cast than in years past, Ta’amu has thrived in Fred Kaiss’ offensive system. Though he's less reliant on his legs these days, the veteran still has the wheels to scramble when needed. If DC is going to hoist the trophy, Ta’amu will need to put together a standout performance against a surging Panthers squad.