How to Watch Michigan Maize and Blue Game: Live Stream NCAA Football, TV Channel

Spring in Ann Arbor brings one of college football’s most anticipated traditions: the Michigan Maize and Blue Game. The game was played Saturday, April 19 at noon in Michigan Stadium, with the first TV airing coming Sunday, April 27th.

Game Information

When Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time 11:00 AM ET Where Michigan Stadium TV Channel Big Ten Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Of note is the quarterback competition between Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis. Underwood, one of the highest-rated recruits in Michigan history, leads the Blue team and is widely seen as the future of the program. His strong spring performances have fans eager to see if he can seize the starting role for the next several years. Davis, meanwhile, commands the Maize team and looks to build on his own impressive spring, hoping to keep the competition tight heading into the summer.

The Blue team appears stacked, boasting four potential starting offensive linemen, Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes, and defensive stalwarts Tre Williams and Damon Payne. Underwood’s arsenal includes explosive receivers like Andrew Marsh and Fred Moore, while the defense is anchored by linebacker Ernest Hausmann and cornerbacks Shamari Earls and Zeke Berry.

The Maize team, led by Davis, counters with Reliaquest Bowl MVP Jordan Marshall at running back and Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley at wide receiver. Their defense features athletic linebacker Jaishawn Barham and breakout candidate Rayshaun Benny on the line.

