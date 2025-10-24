How to watch Miami vs Stanford NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 9 Miami Hurricanes (5-1) return to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday to face ACC rival Stanford (3-4) in a matchup with major implications for both teams.

Miami is looking to rebound after a narrow 24-21 defeat at the hands of the Louisville Cardinals, a loss that snapped their winning streak but hasn’t shaken their national ranking.

Meanwhile, Stanford comes in riding the momentum of a 20-13 victory over the Florida State Seminoles, yet the Cardinal have struggled mightily on the road this season, making this trip to Miami a tough test. After a tight win over Florida State, they'll need more than luck to slow down the Hurricanes’ high-powered offense.

The big question for Saturday night: can Miami shake off last week's stumble and deliver a dominant performance to cover against a struggling road team?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami vs Stanford NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE:Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Miami vs Stanford: Date and kick-off time

The Hurricanes will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Date Saturday, October 25, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami vs Stanford on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Miami vs Stanford news & key players

Miami Hurricanes team news

For Miami, quarterback Carson Beck has been efficient through the air, throwing for 1,484 yards with 11 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, completing an impressive 73% of his attempts. The Hurricanes’ ground game features Mark Fletcher Jr., who has rushed for 446 yards and 6 touchdowns, with CharMar Brown contributing 234 yards and 4 scores.

At receiver, Malachi Toney leads with 38 catches for 510 yards and 3 touchdowns, while CJ Daniels has added 30 receptions for 343 yards and 5 touchdowns. Two other receivers have surpassed 100 yards this season, showing depth in Miami’s passing attack. Defensively, Mohamed Toure has recorded a team-high 30 tackles, Akheem Mesidor leads with 3.5 sacks, and Bryce Fitzgerald has 3 interceptions. As a unit, the Hurricanes’ defense has amassed 13 sacks and 5 interceptions through the first six games.

Stanford Cardinals team news

Stanford quarterback Ben Gulbranson has thrown for 1,535 yards this season, connecting on 7 touchdowns against 5 interceptions while completing 58% of his passes. The Cardinal’s rushing attack is led by Micah Ford, who has piled up 425 yards and 3 touchdowns, with Cole Tabb adding another 312 yards on the ground.

In the passing game, CJ Williams leads the team with 39 receptions for 465 yards and 2 scores, while Bryce Farrell has 389 receiving yards. Supporting the offense, Sam Roush and Caden High have contributed 282 and 219 yards, respectively.

On the defensive side, Matt Rose tops the squad with 56 tackles, including 27 solo stops, while Clay Patterson leads the team with 3 sacks. Overall, Stanford’s defense has tallied 14 sacks and a single interception this season.