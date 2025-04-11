How to watch Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Miami Marlins (6-6) welcome the Washington Nationals (5-7) to LoanDepot Park on Friday in a divisional showdown between NL East foes.

Washington comes into the series following a narrow 6-5 defeat to the Dodgers on Wednesday. Reliever Eduardo Salazar was tagged with the loss after surrendering two runs in less than an inning of work. C.J. Abrams provided a spark with a solo homer, but the Nationals couldn't keep pace late.

Miami, meanwhile, blanked the Mets 5-0 in their last outing. Matt Mervis powered the offense with a two-hit, three-RBI effort, including a home run, while Max Meyer cruised through 6 1/3 shutout innings, striking out four and allowing just two hits to earn the win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Marlins vs. the Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSFL and MASN2