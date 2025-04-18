How to watch today's Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Atlanta Hawks will welcome the Miami Heat on Friday night in a high-stakes showdown, with the winner clinching the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and a first-round date with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The Heat and the Hawks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Friday, April 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Heat and the Hawks live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Streaming service: Sling

Miami Heat team news & key performers

The Heat are no strangers to this play-in scenario, having punched their playoff ticket through the Play-In in each of the past two seasons. Under Erik Spoelstra's guidance, Miami has a knack for peaking at the right time, and Wednesday's performance against Chicago was no exception. The Heat clamped down defensively, holding the Bulls to just 39.8% shooting from the field and a paltry 27% from beyond the arc. That defensive intensity will be key as they look to replicate their success in Friday's high-stakes clash with Atlanta.

Tyler Herro lit up the scoreboard with 38 points on an efficient 13-of-19 shooting, while Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine boards, and a pair of blocks. Bam Adebayo contributed a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, helping Miami shoot 49% from the field and bury 13 threes. Davion Mitchell chipped in with 15 points and nine assists off the bench, though Miami didn't get much else in the way of secondary scoring.

Atlanta Hawks team news & key performers

Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points and six assists before being tossed from the game. Georges Niang added 15 points off the bench, while Mouhamed Gueye pitched in 12. Atlanta struggled from deep, connecting on just 4-of-21 three-point attempts, and shot 38% overall. Despite trimming a 22-point hole down to five, the Hawks collapsed in the fourth quarter, outscored 41-22. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher endured a tough night, finishing with just seven points on 2-of-10 shooting in 29 minutes.

The Hawks are down to their final shot at securing a postseason berth for the fourth time in five years, marking their fourth consecutive appearance in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

