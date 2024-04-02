How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The NBA clash between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks is set to place on April 02, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Kaseya Center.

Miami has a good 28-18 record against Eastern Conference opponents, but they are 20-23 when they are playing with winning records.

On the other hand, the Knicks have a strong 30-15 record against Eastern Conference teams, but they have had a tougher time (19-25) against teams above .500.

When it comes to shooting, the Heat have been making 12.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is just a bit less than the Knicks' 12.6 per game.

This is the third time this season that the two teams have played each other. The last time they faced off each other on January 27, the Knicks won the match over the Heat 125-109.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Date & Puck Drop Time

Date April 02, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 PT Arena Kaseya Center Venue Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks NBA match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks live on Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Local fans can tune into Bally Sports Sun and MSG to watch the NBA match between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks.

Additionally, fans can enjoy this epic NBA battle between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks on the radio by tuning into SiriusXM, WQAM 560/S: WRTO Mix 98.3 FM, and ESPN NY 98.7.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Team News

Miami Heat Team News

The Miami Heat face serious roster challenges before their game against the New York Knicks.

Three important players - Caleb Martin, Josh Richardson, and Tyler Herro - will not be able to play in the upcoming match against the Knicks.

Martin is still recovering from an ankle injury and Richardson will not be able to play for the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury. Also, Herro can't play because of an injury to his foot.

These players' absence is a big problem for the Heat, as they try to beat the Knicks' strong defense and win this important Eastern Conference encounter.

When these key players aren't on the floor, Miami will need its other players to step up and fill the void in the team.

New York Knicks Team News

The New York Knicks are facing their own set of issues ahead of their game against the Heat.

Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby are all on the injury report ahead of the game against Miami.

Robinson is currently listed as questionable because of an ankle injury, while Randle is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder and Anunoby is not available because of an elbow ailment.

New York will once again look for their role players to step up on both ends of the floor as they look to rebound from back-to-back heart breaking losses against the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Miami Head and the New York Knicks in NBA matches: