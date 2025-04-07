How to watch today's Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as start time and team news.

As the IPL heads into another pivotal clash, both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be desperate to halt their respective slumps when they lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7.

It's been a rocky road for Mumbai so far. The five-time champions have found little joy on their travels—dropping all three away fixtures—while managing just a single win at home, that too against KKR in what was arguably their only standout showing. In their most recent outing, Mumbai fell short by 12 runs while chasing 204 against Lucknow Super Giants, a game that highlighted their inconsistency with the bat.

RCB, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign in style, notching up victories away from home over KKR and CSK. However, their return to Bengaluru brought an abrupt halt to that momentum. Hosting Gujarat Titans at the high-scoring M. Chinnaswamy, they limped to 169/8—a total well below par. Gujarat made light work of the chase, crossing the finish line in just 17.2 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Now, with both sides stuttering, the question looms: can Mumbai rediscover their rhythm on home soil, or will Bengaluru regroup and pile more misery on the hosts?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

MI vs RCB: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.

Date Monday, April 7, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Wankhede Stadium Location Mumbai, India

How to watch MI vs RCB online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

MI vs RCB Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Mumbai Indians Team News

The Mumbai batting unit has yet to hit full throttle. Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton have shown glimpses of promise, but neither has delivered consistently. Rohit Sharma, who missed the previous game, has struggled to get into a groove this season, and expectations remain muted. Tilak Varma laboured through the previous chase and couldn't find the boundary when it mattered most—but with Wankhede's friendly conditions, he could bounce back.

Suryakumar Yadav, however, has been the shining light—amassing 171 runs in four innings at a blazing strike rate north of 160. Hardik Pandya, fresh off a five-wicket haul, is expected to play a key finishing role. He enjoys batting at Wankhede, where he strikes at 146.

With the ball, Deepak Chahar has been disciplined, claiming four scalps and keeping things tight. His new-ball partner, Trent Boult, remains a dangerous customer early in the innings. Mitchell Santner will be key in the middle overs, while Vignesh Puthur brings a wildcard element. Keep an eye on Ashwani Kumar, who bagged 4/24 against KKR the last time he played here.

MI Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Raj Bawa, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur.

Impact Player: Tilak Varma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, and Rajat Patidar have all contributed with the bat, providing a strong foundation. Patidar has delivered twice already, while Salt is expected to go hard from ball one—he could thrive on the true bounce of the Wankhede surface. Kohli, too, has fond memories at this venue, averaging over 40 with five half-centuries at a strike rate of 136. After a few quiet knocks, he’ll be eager to leave a mark.

Liam Livingstone finally found his groove with a 54 off 40 against Gujarat, leading RCB’s scoring charts that day. In the lower order, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David bring late-innings firepower—David, in particular, impressed last time out with a blistering 32* off 18.

Bowling-wise, RCB has taken a step forward. Josh Hazlewood has slotted in seamlessly, grabbing six wickets in three games at an economy of 7.26. Bhuvneshwar Kumar complements him well with the new ball, offering control and swing. In the middle overs, Krunal Pandya, Yash Dayal, and Livingstone offer varied options to maintain pressure and break partnerships.

MI Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player: Rasikh Salam

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

Mumbai Indians have historically had the upper hand in their rivalry with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, coming out on top in 19 of their 33 showdowns. While RCB have shown plenty of grit over the years, they’ve managed to walk away with the win on 14 occasions.

MI vs RCB pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear skies and Warm

Clear skies and Warm Pitch: Flat and Batting Friendly

The pitch at Wankhede is typically flat and batter-friendly, though pacers may get some early swing under the lights. Once set, batters can cash in, making it imperative for bowlers to strike early. Spinners, on the other hand, may find the surface unforgiving with minimal turn on offer.

Weather-wise, expect sweltering and humid conditions in Mumbai—sticky and energy-sapping, but dry skies are forecast, meaning rain won’t interfere with proceedings.