How to watch today's Mexico Women vs Uruguay Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico and Uruguay are set to face off again in a Women’s International friendly, with the next match scheduled for Tuesday at Estadio Tlahuicole.

This fixture comes just days after their previous encounter, which ended in a 2-2 draw at Estadio Olimpico de la BUAP, with both sides showing resilience and attacking intent.

How to watch Mexico vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Mexico vs Uruguay kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Tlahuicole on Tuesday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

In their most recent meeting, Mexico took an early lead with a goal from Maricarmen Reyes, followed by another in the second half from Jacqueline Casárez. The match was closely contested in terms of shots, but Mexico dominated possession and created more clear-cut chances.

Both teams have shown solid form leading into this series, with Mexico enjoying several convincing wins over Jamaica and Costa Rica before the draw with Uruguay. Key players to watch include Jacqueline Casárez and Maricarmen Reyes for Mexico.

Uruguay team news

In the previous clash, Uruguay fought back with goals from Sofía Lacoste and Pamela González, demonstrating their ability to respond under pressure.

Uruguay have proven to be a tough opponent on the road, securing results against Chile and Argentina in recent months. Uruguay's key stars are Sofía Lacoste and Pamela González as they have been on the scoresheet in recent matches.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last match URU 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Mexico 2 - 2 Uruguay 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

