How to watch today's Mexico vs Dominican Republic CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and Dominican Republic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico begin their title defense in the CONCACAF Gold Cup this Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, squaring off against tournament newcomers Dominican Republic.

The reigning Gold Cup and Concacaf Nations League champions arrive with high hopes and a strong sense of confidence that they can repeat their success once again. With silverware already in hand this year, El Tri have every reason to fancy their chances.

As for the Dominican Republic, they’re stepping into uncharted territory. Making their Gold Cup debut, they head into the tournament with little pressure and even fewer expectations. Having already fallen short in World Cup qualifying, this competition presents a golden opportunity to test themselves on a bigger stage.

Pulling off a shock result won't be easy against such seasoned opposition, but for the Dominican squad, this is about laying the groundwork for future progress, and maybe springing a surprise or two along the way.

How to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Concacaf Golf Cup match between Mexico and Dominican Republic will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, which is currently offering a free 7-day trial to new subscribers.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Mexico vs Dominican Republic kick-off time

The match between Mexico and Dominican Republic will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:15 pm PT / 10:15 pm ET on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Mexico enters the Gold Cup as the clear front-runner and heavy favorite to defend their crown, and their squad reflects it. Aside from a couple of absentees, this is essentially a dress rehearsal for the group that could represent El Tri at the World Cup next summer.

Still, being the team to beat comes with pressure. While Mexico boasts plenty of quality and encouraging form, recent history shows they've occasionally stumbled while trying to cling to their title, and every opponent will be eager to knock them off their perch.

Edson Alvarez wears the captain's armband and shoulders the weight of leadership, both on and off the pitch. He's not just the skipper, he's the metronome that keeps Mexico ticking. His influence will be crucial if they're to go the distance.

After being given a breather in the recent win over Turkey, Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez are expected to return to the starting XI and lead the line for Mexico in a two-pronged attack. Once a fixture between the posts for El Tri, veteran shot-stopper Guillermo Ochoa is likely to watch from the sidelines this time, with younger options getting the nod.

Dominican Republic team news

On the other side, the Dominican Republic will stick with their tried-and-tested centre-back duo of Luiyi de Lucas and Edgar Pujol, who helped shut out Dominica in a dominant display last time out.

The spotlight could shine brightest on Peter Gonzalez, the Getafe youngster who delivered three goal contributions in that convincing victory. With confidence soaring, he'll be eager to light up the Gold Cup stage for Los Quisqueyanos.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

