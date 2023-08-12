WATCH: Lionel Messi scores eighth goal of Leagues Cup to extend Golden Boot lead with late finish against Charlotte FC

Lionel Messi impressed again as he scored his eighth goal in just five games since joining Inter Miami.

Messi scores goal number eight

Messi in front in race for Golden Boot

Five-straight games with a goal

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi scored Inter Miami's fourth goal of the match in a 4-0 win, making it five-straight games where the Argentine has found the back of the net. Messi now has eight goals for the Herons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has extended his lead in the race for the Leagues Cup Golden Boot, edging Minnesota United FC forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who he was level with at seven goals heading into the evening.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine and Inter Miami will play in the Eastern semifinal match on Tuesday, August 15 against an opponent to be determined between the winner of Philadelphia Union and Queretaro.