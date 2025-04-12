How to Watch Memphis Showboats vs Houston Roughnecks: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Showboats versus Houston Roughnecks UFL game.

The Houston Roughnecks and Memphis Showboats, both winless through two weeks, will square off Saturday afternoon at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in a Week 3 clash with both sides desperate to get in the win column.

Houston’s offense has sputtered badly to start the season, sitting at the bottom of the UFL in both scoring (7.5 points per game) and total offense (197.5 yards per game). The Roughnecks are averaging just 78.5 yards on the ground and 119 through the air. Defensively, they’ve been equally vulnerable—allowing a league-worst 379 total yards per game, including a staggering 186.5 yards on the ground.

Memphis hasn’t fared much better on the scoreboard, putting up just 12 points per contest—seventh in the league—but has shown more life offensively, ranking fourth in total yardage (272.0 per game). The Showboats are averaging 86 rushing yards and 186 passing yards per outing. Defensively, they’ve been more disciplined than their record shows, ranking fifth in total yards allowed (269.0) while giving up 21.5 points per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Showboats versus Houston Roughnecks UFL game.

Memphis Showboats vs Houston Roughnecks: Date & kickoff time

The Memphis Showboats will take on the Houston Roughnecks in an electrifying UFL game on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

When Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT Venue Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Showboats vs Houston Roughnecks on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

Showboats vs Roughnecks Team News & Key Players

Memphis Showboats team news

Receiver Jonathan Adams has been a bright spot for Memphis, hauling in 15 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback E.J. Perry has thrown for 287 yards with one score and two picks, completing 62.2% of his passes. Deneric Prince leads the backfield with 82 rushing yards, while linebacker Steele Chamber leads the entire UFL with 20 total tackles—11 of them solo.

Houston Roughnecks team news

Houston’s quarterback situation has been less stable. Anthony Brown has completed just 46.3% of his passes for 200 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Nolan Henderson has added 68 yards and one score through the air but has connected on only a third of his attempts. Marcus Simms and Justin Hall have combined for 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while linebacker Markel Roby has led the defense with 13 total tackles and a sack.