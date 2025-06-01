How to Watch Memphis Showboats vs Birmingham Stalllions: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Showboats vs Birmingham Stalllions UFL game.

The Birmingham Stallions are just one win away from locking up the USFL Division crown as they travel to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Sunday afternoon to wrap up their regular-season slate against the Memphis Showboats.

Coming off a bounce-back performance following a tough loss to St. Louis, the Stallions regained their footing last week with a solid win over Michigan. At 6-3, they sit atop the division standings and can officially punch their ticket to the playoffs, and secure the division title—with a victory in Memphis.

For the Showboats, it’s been a rocky road all season. Now 2-7 and anchored to the bottom of the USFL table, Memphis is simply looking to end on a high note. They’ll aim to spoil Birmingham’s postseason plans while salvaging some late-season pride.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis Showboats vs the Birmingham Stalllions UFL game.

Memphis Showboats vs Birmingham Stalllions: Date & kickoff time

The Memphis Showboats will take on the Birmingham Stalllions in an electrifying UFL game on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

When Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Showboats vs Birmingham Stalllions on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Memphis Showboats vs Birmingham Stalllions Team News & Key Players

Memphis Showboats team news

Memphis counters with quarterback Dresser Winn, who famously led the Showboats to an upset of Birmingham earlier in the season. He’ll look to conjure up that same Week 5 spark in the season finale. Wideout Jonathan Adams has been a bright spot in the offense, posting 418 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 32 catches, averaging just over 52 yards per contest.

Winn’s dual-threat ability has been a highlight of Memphis’ season, as he’s thrown for 721 yards in four games, completing 58.8% of his passes with three touchdowns and two picks, while adding 298 rushing yards and a score over nine appearances.

Birmingham Stalllions team news

Deon Cain has emerged as a go-to threat in the Stallions’ passing game this year, hauling in 27 catches for 491 yards and six scores. Quarterback J’Mar Smith has played in just three games, but he’s made his mark, passing for 632 yards (an average of 210.7 per outing) with five touchdowns and only one interception, while completing nearly 62% of his throws. On the ground, Person has been steady, running for 267 yards and three TDs over seven games at a 4.0-yard clip per carry.