How to watch today's Maryland vs Michigan College Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the College Lacrosse Game between the Maryland vs the Michigan, as well as start time and team news.

Seventh-ranked Maryland is set to face off against No. 12/3-seed Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Friday at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. The matchup, carrying major postseason implications, will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

The Terrapins punched their ticket to the semifinal with a 17-11 victory over seventh-seeded Rutgers. Maryland enters the contest on a hot streak, having won five of its final six regular-season matchups to close out the schedule at 12-4 overall, including a 7-1 mark in conference play. Along the way, the Terps have tallied high-quality wins over several ranked foes—No. 8 Johns Hopkins, No. 18 USC, No. 13 James Madison, and No. 11 Michigan.

On the other side, Michigan is back in the Big Ten semifinals for just the second time in program history after a convincing 20-9 triumph over USC. That win was headlined by a record-setting performance from Jill Smith, who poured in eight goals and added two assists, setting a new single-game program record with 10 points. Smith’s scoring output also tied her for third-most in a single Big Ten Tournament game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Maryland vs Michigan: Date and Tip-off Time

The Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan Wolverines are ready to meet in an epic College Lacrosse game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex, in College Park, Maryland .

Date Friday, April 25, 2025 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland vs Michigan Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Livestream: Fubo

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this intriguing College Lacrosse matchup between the Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan Wolverines live on Big Ten Network and Fubo (sign up for a free trial today).

Maryland vs Michigan Team News & Key Players

Maryland Team News

Maryland’s defense showed up in force against Rutgers, with sophomore goalie JJ Suriano recording six saves. The Terps' backline was anchored by strong defensive efforts from Neve O’Ferrall, Chrissy Thomas, Maddy Sterling, and Fallon George, who combined for multiple caused turnovers. On offense, junior Kori Edmondson leads Maryland with 43 goals and 52 points, while grad student Chrissy Thomas has dished out a team-best 32 assists. Team captains Kennedy Major and O’Ferrall continue to provide leadership and stability on the defensive end.

Michigan Team News

Michigan’s offensive engine is clearly Jill Smith, but she’s not alone. Kaylee Dyer has emerged as a key facilitator, racking up 29 assists to help fuel the Wolverines' attack. Between the pipes, Erin O’Grady has been Michigan’s steady presence, sporting a 9.00 goals-against average and a .540 save percentage as the cornerstone of the Wolverines' defensive unit.