How to watch today's Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Marseille aim to pull level on points with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 as they host their rivals for another heated edition of Le Classique on Sunday night.

Les Olympiens arrive with confidence, fresh off their season's best 5-1 victory over Brest, followed by an equally impressive showing against Montpellier.

After a sobering two-goal Champions League defeat to Premier League contenders Arsenal earlier this month, PSG found some redemption with a draw against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, raising their Champions League points tally to four from three matches.

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET/ 12:45 pm PT Venue: Stade Orange Velodrome

The match will be played at the Stade Orange Velodrome on Sunday, October 27, with kick-off at 3:45 pm ET/ 12:45 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Marseille team news

Marseille are hoping to have left-back Quentin Merlin fit for Le Classique on Sunday afternoon, with the 22-year-old returning to team training this week after a thigh injury.

However, Les Olympiens will be without Valentin Carboni for the rest of the season, as the midfielder recovers from a serious cruciate ligament injury.

Marseille possible XI: Rulli; Merlin, Balerdi, Cornelius, Garcia; Hojbjerg, Rabiot; Greenwood, Harit, Rowe; Wahi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, de Lange Defenders: Garcia, Cornelius, Brassier, Lirola, Murillo, Mbemba, Balerdi Midfielders: Carboni, Harit, Kondogbia, Højbjerg, Mughe, Rabiot, Soglo, Lafont, Koné Forwards: Maupay, Wahi, Greenwood, Rowe, Sternal, Henrique, Abdallah

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Meanwhile, PSG's forward line has faced setbacks this season, with Goncalo Ramos sidelined by an ankle injury, adding to the gap left by Kylian Mbappe's summer departure.

Defensively, Les Parisiens are missing World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez, who has been out since May with a cruciate ligament injury, and Presnel Kimpembe is also unavailable due to a muscle strain, leaving him out until next month.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Barcola, Lee

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Marquinhos, Mendes, Skriniar, Beraldo, Zague, Pacho Midfielders: Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves Forwards: Dembele, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Mbaye

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 01/04/24 Olympique de Marseille 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 25/09/23 Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Olympique de Marseille Ligue 1 27/02/23 Olympique de Marseille 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 09/02/23 Olympique de Marseille 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France 17/10/22 Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Olympique de Marseille Ligue 1

