How to Watch Marquette at Wisconsin: Live Stream Women's College Volleyball, TV Channel

The spring volleyball showdown between Marquette and Wisconsin offers fans an early taste of what promises to be another thrilling women’s college volleyball season. Set for Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at the UW Field House in Madison, this matchup is more than just a spring exhibition—it’s a preview of two powerhouse programs with rich histories and high expectations for the fall.

Game Information

When Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time 8:30 PM ET Where UW Field House TV Channel Big Ten Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Both teams are coming off impressive 2024 campaigns. Wisconsin reached the NCAA regional final before falling to Nebraska, while Marquette made it to the regional semifinal, bowing out against Penn State. The Badgers, national champions in 2021, return key starters including Charlie Fuerbringer, Lola Schumacher, and Carter Booth. They also welcome top-ranked freshmen Addy Horner (setter, Illinois) and Madison Quest (outside hitter, Wisconsin), both expected to make immediate impacts.

Marquette enters a new era under head coach Tom Mendoza, who takes over after Ryan Theis departed for Florida. Mendoza, previously at South Carolina, brings a track record of building competitive programs and will look to continue Marquette’s momentum with a core led by Hattie Bray and seven returning letter-winners.

In 2023, Marquette and Wisconsin set an NCAA indoor regular season attendance record at Fiserv Forum, drawing over 17,000 fans—a testament to the sport’s surging popularity in Wisconsin.

