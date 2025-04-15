How to watch Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins vs the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7) kick off a three-game road series against the Miami Marlins (8-7) on Tuesday, looking to stay hot after a solid stretch.

Arizona seems to be hitting its stride after a sluggish start. The D-backs picked up a pivotal home series win over Baltimore and followed it by taking two of three from Milwaukee, relying heavily on their pitching, which allowed just six runs over the final two games despite limited run production.

Meanwhile, the Marlins have leaned on their young, energetic lineup to stay competitive early in the season. After dropping two of three to the Mets last week, they bounced back with a high-scoring home series win over the Nationals, outscoring them 22-17. Miami holds a 6-4 record at home and has yet to drop a series at loanDepot park.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. Louis Cardinals vs. the Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSFL and MASN2