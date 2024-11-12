How to watch today's Man City Women vs Hammarby Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Manchester City Women and Hammarby IF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Hammarby in the third group game of the Women's Champions League at the Joie Stadium on Tuesday.

City are leading the group standings, having won their first two matches. They beat Barcelona and Poelten and will be confident they can win against Hammarby as well.

Hammarby are still recovering from the heavy 0-9 defeat at the hands of Barcelona. They need a win but it will be difficult against the in-form City.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Hammarby IF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Manchester City Women vs Hammarby IF kick-off time

Date: November 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Joie Stadium

The match will be played at the Joie Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women team news

The Man City manager shared that Laia Aleixandri and Naomi Layzell have both improved their fitness and are recovering well.

While the defensive pair will remain sidelined for City’s match against Hammarby on Tuesday, the severity of their injuries is less than initially anticipated.

Manchester City Women possible XI: Yamashita; Casparij, Kennedy, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Park, Hasegawa, Roord; Fowler, Hemp, Shaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, MacIver, Yamashita, Bardsley, Elena MacIver, Benameur, Startup, Annets Defenders: Greenwood, Ouahabi, Kennedy, Casparij, Shimizu, Houghton, Ramsden, O'Hanlon, Phillips, Siddal, O'Carroll Midfielders: Miedema, Roord, Hasegawa, Coombs, Fujino, Blindkilde, Davies, Pritchard, Window, Marley-Paraskevas, Blindkilde Brown, Prior, Lewis, Thomas Forwards: Kelly, Shaw, Hemp, Fowler, Park, Murphy

Hammarby IF team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Hammarby camp ahead of their big clash against Manchester City.

They suffered a 9-0 defeat in their last game in the competition and will be desperate to bounce back from that.

Hammarby predicted XI: Tamminen, J. Andersson, Miyagawa, Nyström, Westin, Lennartsson, Sørbo, B. Andersson, Hasund, Vallotto, Tandberg

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tamminen, Frigge, Edrud Defenders: Nyström, Ökvist, Sørensen, Andersson, Lennartsson, Carlsson (captain), J. Andersson, Holmberg Midfielders: Sørbo, Miyagawa, Joramo, Gibson, Vallotto, Amano, Westin, Blakstad Forwards: Jøsendal, Wangerheim, Tandberg, Hasund, Folkesson

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

