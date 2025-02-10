How to watch today's Mallorca vs Osasuna La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Mallorca and Osasuna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mired in a five-game losing streak across all competitions, Mallorca will be desperate to halt their slide when they host Osasuna at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Monday.

Currently sitting ninth in La Liga with 30 points from 22 matches, Mallorca find themselves needing a turnaround to stay competitive. Meanwhile, Osasuna hold eighth place, trailing sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano by five points in the chase for a European spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mallorca vs Osasuna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Mallorca and Osasuna will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Mallorca vs Osasuna kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

La Liga match between Mallorca and Osasuna will be played at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Illes Balears, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Monday, February 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 8 M. Morlanes Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mallorca team news

Given their dismal run of form, Mallorca may opt for a more attack-minded setup to rediscover their spark. However, they remain without Manu Morlanes, who is sidelined with an injury, while Pablo Maffeo and Antonio Sanchez are also doubtful for the clash.

Osasuna team news

Osasuna, on the other hand, have no fresh fitness setbacks, though Kike Barja remains a question mark ahead of the trip. Crucially, Bayern Munich loanee Bryan Zaragoza, a pivotal figure in their attack, is fully fit and ready to make an impact at Son Moix.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

