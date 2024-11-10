How to watch today's Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Mallorca and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will look to extend their winning streak to four games across all competitions as they travel to face Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts come into this matchup with a solid record of five wins, three draws, and four losses from their 12 league games, putting them in eighth place with 18 points, just five points behind their visitors this weekend.

The visitors, on the other hand, are riding high after a crucial Champions League victory, having earned a 2-1 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling match in Paris.

How to watch Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Mallorca and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a 7-day free-trial), DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:15 am ET/ 7:15 am PT Venue: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

La Liga match between Mallorca and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Mallorca, Spain.

It will kick off at 10:15 am ET/ 7:15 am PT on Sunday, November 10, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mallorca team news

The hosts will miss out on the services of Valery Fernandez, Ivan Cuellar, and Takuma Asano in Sunday's match, as all three are unavailable for selection. However, Samu Costa returns from a suspension and is likely to rejoin the starting lineup, as head coach Jagoba Arrasate plans to make adjustments following the close loss to Alaves in their previous game.

Vedat Muriqi, Sergi Darder, Johan Mojica, and Dominik Greif are also expected to make their way back into the starting eleven, with Cyle Larin set to keep his role in the attacking third.

Mallorca possible XI: Greif; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Navarro, Morlanes, Costa, Darder; Muriqi, Larin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Greif, Cuellar, Roman Defenders: Lato, Van der Heyden, Copete, Maffeo, Raillo, Mojica, Valjent, Morey Midfielders: Mascarell, Morlanes, Darder, Costa, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Luna Forwards: Muriqi, Larin, Prats, Asano

Atletico Madrid team news

On the visitors' side, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, and Cesar Azpilicueta remain unavailable, though no new injuries have been reported since the Champions League victory over PSG. Alexander Sorloth, still finding his rhythm with only four goals across 16 appearances since his arrival from Villarreal, is likely to start on the bench. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann are expected to pair up in the front line.

Rodrigo Riquelme may join the starting lineup this Sunday, with Koke also pushing for a spot, as Simeone is likely to make a few changes from the lineup that began the recent clash with PSG.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Lenglet, Galan; Riquelme, De Paul, Koke, Gallagher; Alvarez, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Musso Defenders: Gimenez, Lenglet, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Le Normand Midfielders: Gallagher, De Paul, Koke, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme Forwards: Griezmann, Sorloth, Correa, Alvarez, Simeone

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 05/05/24 Mallorca 0-0 Atlético Madrid LaLiga 11/26/23 Atlético Madrid 1-0 Mallorca LaLiga 04/26/23 Atlético Madrid 3-1 Mallorca LaLiga 11/10/22 Mallorca 1-0 Atlético Madrid LaLiga 04/09/22 Mallorca 1-0 Atlético Madrid LaLiga

