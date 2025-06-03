How to watch today's Mali U20 vs Panama U20 Toulon Tournament game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Toulon Tournament match between Mali U20 and Panama U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mali face Panama at Stade Parsemain on Tuesday in their opening Group A match of the Maurice Revello Tournament (formerly Toulon Tournament).

This youth international competition features eight teams, including defending champions Ukraine, and serves as a platform for emerging talents.

The match will be shown live on fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

The match will be played at Stade Parsemain on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 am ET for fans in the US.

Mali U20 enter the tournament with mixed recent form, including a win over Indonesia U20 in April, but struggles against higher-ranked youth sides.

Their squad is expected to rely on physicality and defensive organization, traits common in West African youth teams.

There will be plenty of eyes on Manchester United youngster Sekou Kone, who is part of this squad. The 19-year-old has been included in a 23-man squad for the tournament and is one of eight players chosen from the impressive team that secured third place at the previous Under-17 World Cup.

Panama U20 arrive with stronger momentum, having secured results against CONCACAF rivals like Mexico U22 and Costa Rica U20 earlier in 2025. Their attack has shown versatility, with goals spread across multiple players in recent friendlies.

MAL Last match PAN 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Panama U20 1 - 1 Mali U20 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

