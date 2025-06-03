+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Toulon Tournament
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Mali U20 vs Panama U20 Toulon Tournament game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Toulon Tournament match between Mali U20 and Panama U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mali face Panama at Stade Parsemain on Tuesday in their opening Group A match of the Maurice Revello Tournament (formerly Toulon Tournament).

This youth international competition features eight teams, including defending champions Ukraine, and serves as a platform for emerging talents.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mali U20 vs Panama U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mali U20 vs Panama U20 kick-off time

Toulon Tournament - Maurice Revello Tournament Grp. A

The match will be played at Stade Parsemain on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Mali U20 team news

Mali U20 enter the tournament with mixed recent form, including a win over Indonesia U20 in April, but struggles against higher-ranked youth sides.

Their squad is expected to rely on physicality and defensive organization, traits common in West African youth teams.

There will be plenty of eyes on Manchester United youngster Sekou Kone, who is part of this squad. The 19-year-old has been included in a 23-man squad for the tournament and is one of eight players chosen from the impressive team that secured third place at the previous Under-17 World Cup.

Panama U20 team news

Panama U20 arrive with stronger momentum, having secured results against CONCACAF rivals like Mexico U22 and Costa Rica U20 earlier in 2025. Their attack has shown versatility, with goals spread across multiple players in recent friendlies.

Form

MAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

PAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MAL

Last match

PAN

0

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Standings

Useful links

