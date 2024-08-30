How to watch today's Luton Town vs QPR Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Luton and Queens Park Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers face off in the Championship on Friday evening, both still seeking their first league win of the season.

The two teams, currently positioned 19th and 23rd in the standings, meet for the second time in three days following their EFL Cup second-round clash.

The Hatters start to the season has been particularly disappointing. After dropping from the Premier League, there are high expectations for them to perform well at this level. They have yet to secure a win in four matches across all competitions and haven't celebrated a competitive victory since April, including the end of last season.

QPR's only defeat so far came on the opening day against West Brom at Loftus Road. Since then, they have drawn their last three matches in all competitions.

How to watch Luton vs Queens Park Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Championship match between Luton and Queens Park Rangers will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Luton vs Queens Park Rangers kick-off time

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Kenilworth Road

The Championship match between Luton and Queens Park Rangers will be played at the Kenilworth Road, Luton, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Friday, August 30, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Luton team news

Central midfielder Tom Krauß might make his debut for Luton on Friday night following his loan move from Mainz.

Luton faced a setback with the news that Chiedozie Ogbene has transferred to Ipswich this week. Consequently, Reuell Walters is expected to step in for Ogbene this weekend.

Marvelous Nakamba made his first outing of the season after injury on Tuesday, but the midfielder is set to drop down to the bench for this clash.

Luton Town possible XI: Shea; Mengi, McGuinness, Bell; Ogbene, Baptiste, Clark, Doughty; Morris, Chong; Adebayo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea, Horlick Defenders: Mengi, Walters, Lockyer, Bell, Andersen, Burke, Holmes, Francis-Clarke, Bateson Midfielders: Chong, Nakamba, Hashioka, Doughty, Mpanzu, Clark, Baptiste, Campbell, Watson, Nelson, Luker Forwards: Adebayo, Morris, Townsend, Ogbene, Brown, Woodrow, Taylor

Queens Park Rangers team news

Michael Frey's goal against Plymouth is likely to secure his place in the starting lineup over Zan Celar.

Jack Colback will rejoin the squad for matchday after serving his suspension.

Queens Park Rangers possible XI: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Madsen, Field; Smyth, Dembele, Saito; Frey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dembélé, Frey, Dykes, Celar Defenders: Cannon, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Dunne, Morrison, Fox Midfielders: Chair, Saito, Madsen, Andersen, Colback, Dixon-Bonner, Varane, Smyth, Santos, Field, Bennie Forwards: Nardi, Walsh, Salamon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/08/24 Queens Park Rangers 1 (4)-(4) 1 Luton Town EFL Cup 29/12/22 Queens Park Rangers 0-3 Luton Town Championship 15/10/22 Luton Town 3-1 Queens Park Rangers Championship 13/03/22 Luton Town 1-2 Queens Park Rangers Championship 20/11/21 Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Luton Town Championship

