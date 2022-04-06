Watch: Lukaku spurns golden chance to cut Chelsea deficit against Real Madrid
Daniel Edwards
Getty
Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea woes continued on Wednesday as he missed a fabulous opportunity to put his side within reach of Real Madrid.
Lukaku was sent on with the Blues trailing 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie and had been on the pitch for just over five minutes when he had the chance to net a free header.
To the Belgian's anguish his effort skewed wide, continuing the nightmare run of form he has endured since returning to Stamford Bridge from Inter last summer.
Editors' Picks
- From Ronaldo’s assistant to Ballon d’Or frontrunner: How Benzema became ‘King Karim’ of Real Madrid
- ‘When you’re sh*t, you’re always going to hark back to the good old days’ - Behind Arsenal’s retro merch boom
- 'They will fight on their battlefield - the football pitch': Dynamo Kyiv's youth team prepare to make Ukrainian sporting history
- How Emery recovered from his Arsenal nightmare to lift Villarreal back to Europe’s top table