Watch: Lukaku spurns golden chance to cut Chelsea deficit against Real Madrid

Daniel Edwards
Getty

The Belgian could have brought the scoreline back to 3-2 but missed the target with the goal gaping

Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea woes continued on Wednesday as he missed a fabulous opportunity to put his side within reach of Real Madrid.

Lukaku was sent on with the Blues trailing 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie and had been on the pitch for just over five minutes when he had the chance to net a free header.

To the Belgian's anguish his effort skewed wide, continuing the nightmare run of form he has endured since returning to Stamford Bridge from Inter last summer.

Editors' Picks

Watch: Lukaku misses the target

Further reading