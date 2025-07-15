How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Washington Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Dream, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Mystics (11-10) make their way west for a Tuesday night clash against the Los Angeles Sparks (7-14) in a cross-conference showdown at Crypto.com Arena. Washington enters the matchup riding the momentum of a gritty 74-69 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday, while the Sparks are eager to bounce back from recent struggles.

Los Angeles continues to be one of the more entertaining offensive teams in the league, ranking sixth in scoring with an average of 82.0 points per game. However, defensive lapses have haunted them all season—they’re giving up 87.2 points per contest, second-most in the WNBA. Offensively, they’ve been efficient, ranking fifth in overall field goal percentage (44.5%) and fourth in three-point accuracy (34.5%).

The Mystics, on the other hand, flip that script. They’ve been rock-solid defensively, allowing just 79.5 points per game, good for sixth-best in the league, but have struggled to put points on the board. Washington ranks 11th in scoring with just 78.4 points a night, and their shooting splits, 43.0% from the field and 32.2% from deep, place them in the middle and bottom-third of the league, respectively.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Los Angeles Sparks vs Washington Dream game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Washington Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Dream will take place on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Date Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Arena Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Washington Dream Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Los Angeles Sparks vs Washington Dream Team News & Key Performers

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

The Sparks boast a dynamic duo of their own in Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby. Plum leads the team with 19.9 points per game and serves as the primary playmaker at 5.9 assists per contest. Hamby isn't far behind in scoring with 16.8 per game and also tops the squad in steals at 1.9 per game. Azura Stevens is anchoring the glass with 8.6 rebounds per game and has been a defensive force with a team-best 1.4 blocks.

Washington Dream Team News

Brittney Sykes continues to be the heartbeat of the Mystics’ offense, putting up 17.5 points per game while also leading the team in assists with 4.5 per outing. Rookie standout Sonia Citron has added scoring punch with 14.3 points per contest. Kiki Iriafen is making her presence known on the boards, averaging 8.4 rebounds per game, while Sug Sutton and Shakira Austin handle the dirty work, Sutton averaging 1.1 steals and Austin patrolling the paint with 0.9 blocks.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Dream in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: