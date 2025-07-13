How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun (3-17) are desperately hoping to snap an eight-game skid on the road as they head west to face the Los Angeles Sparks (6-14) on Sunday, July 13, at Crypto.com Arena.

It’s been a rough ride for the Sun this season, who underwent a major roster shakeup and are clearly feeling the growing pains. They arrived in Seattle on Friday with the league’s worst record and walked away with more of the same, another loss, this time 79-65 to the Storm. Connecticut has now dropped 11 of their last 12 and remains anchored at the bottom of the WNBA standings.

As for the Sparks, they’re trying to rebound from a frustrating 91-82 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx. LA fell behind thanks to a second-quarter collapse, getting outscored 28-14 in the frame. Despite the loss, Kelsey Plum turned in a solid effort with 17 points and a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe. Turnovers, however, were the Achilles’ heel, Los Angeles coughed the ball up 22 times.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Los Angeles Sparks vs Connecticut Sun game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun will take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Arena Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Connecticut Sun Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun live on ABC and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Connecticut Sun Team News & Key Performers

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

The Sparks are just 1-8 on their home floor this season and have lost seven of their last ten overall. Statistically, LA is a mixed bag. They’re middle-of-the-pack offensively, ranking 7th in points per game, and fare reasonably well in shooting efficiency, sitting fifth in overall field goal percentage and seventh from beyond the arc. They also rank seventh in threes made per game. However, their defensive metrics are more troubling.

The Sparks are last in scoring defense and opponent field goal percentage, and only slightly better when it comes to guarding the three. They sit 11th in scoring margin and 8th in rebounding differential, but rank second in turnover margin, offering a glimmer of hope.

Connecticut Sun Team News

Veteran center Tina Charles continues to shoulder much of the offensive load, putting up 20 points and grabbing 10 boards in Friday’s loss. She leads the Sun with 15.7 points per game on 40.7% shooting but has cooled off a bit recently, averaging just 12.2 points over her last five appearances.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa anchors the glass with a team-best 6.3 rebounds a night, good for 19th across the league. Saniya Rivers brings a defensive spark, leading Connecticut with 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Meanwhile, Marina Mabrey, Connecticut’s second-leading scorer at 15.2 PPG, remains sidelined with a knee injury and is not expected back anytime soon.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: