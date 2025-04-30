How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Lakers vs Timberwolves NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Los Angeles Lakers are staring down elimination as they head into a pivotal Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Lakers and the Timberwolves will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Lakers and the Timberwolves live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

LeBron James continues to carry a heavy load for the Lakers, averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per contest. Austin Reaves has also stepped up with 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds a night, along with over a steal per game. Rui Hachimura is contributing 13.1 points and five rebounds per outing, while rookie Dalton Knecht has chipped in with 9.1 points and 2.8 boards in limited minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

Minnesota, meanwhile, has leaned heavily on Anthony Edwards, who's averaging a stellar 27.6 points, 5.7 boards, and 4.5 assists per game in the postseason. Julius Randle has added 18.7 points and over seven rebounds per outing, providing steady production alongside the defensive presence of Rudy Gobert, who's pulling down nearly 11 boards a game and ranks among the league’s top shot blockers with 1.4 per contest.

Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels have provided valuable support as well. Reid is putting up 14.2 points and six rebounds per game, while McDaniels is averaging 12.2 points and 5.7 boards, shooting just under 48 percent from the field and knocking down 33 percent of his three-point looks.

