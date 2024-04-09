How to watch today’s Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The NBA clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will take place on April 9, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Lakers have a record of 7-9 against Pacific opponents, but they are 19-24 in matches where the final score has a difference of 10 points or more.

On the other hand, the Warriors have had a tough season in their division, getting a record of 6-9. However, they are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference and with an impressive 37.7 shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

The Lakers scored an impressive 117.9 points per game, just slightly more than the Warriors' defense, which gives up 115.4 points per game. While Golden State, averages 117.8 points per game, just slightly more than the Lakers' defense, which scores 117.3 points.

The upcoming matchup will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. The last time they played was on March 17, the Warriors won the game with 128-121.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Date & Tip-Off Time

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will square off on April 9, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date April 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans can watch the thrilling NBA match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors via MAX.

Additionally, fans can also catch the action on Spectrum SportsNet, or can listen to SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW, 95.7 The Game.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Team News

Los Angeles Lakers Team News

The Lakers will be missing some key players in their next match against the Golden State.

LeBron James is listed as questionable due to an illness while Anthony Davis is also considered questionable due to an eye issue.

Jarred Vanderbilt is listed as out and will miss the game due to a foot injury.

Golden State Warriors Team News

Andrew Wiggins, is listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury but is considered probable for the game against LA.

Also, Dario Saric's knee injury will keep him out of the game, which further reduces the team's depth and versatility in the frontcourt.

Gary Payton II is also listed as day-to-day and considered probable for the contest.

With these losses, the Warriors will need to get their remaining players to work together and change their game plan to beat the Lakers.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in NBA matches: