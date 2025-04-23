How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings vs the Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers head back to the ice on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena, determined to square up their first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings. After an electrifying yet heartbreaking opener, the Oilers will be hungry to bounce back in Game 2.

Edmonton showed serious heart in the series opener, clawing their way out of a daunting four-goal hole. But their incredible comeback effort fell just short, thanks to a dagger from Phillip Danault in the dying moments of regulation. Now, they’ll look to channel that same firepower, minus the early lapse, as they aim to level the series on the road.

The Kings, meanwhile, are rolling into Game 2 with confidence. After dropping their regular season finale to Calgary, L.A. righted the ship by holding off Edmonton in Game 1, giving them five wins in their last six outings. They’ll be looking to ride that wave of momentum and seize a commanding 2-0 series lead before the scene shifts to Alberta.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Kings vs. the Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers will meet in an epic NHL action on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, Californiaado

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Los Angeles Kings team news

Offensively, the Kings have leaned heavily on the production of Adrian Kempe, who notched 73 points this season (35 goals, 38 assists) while averaging nearly 19 minutes of ice time per game. The ever-reliable Anze Kopitar continues to be a stabilizing force up front, tallying 67 points (21 goals, 46 assists) and bringing veteran savvy every shift.

Between the pipes, Darcy Kuemper has been a rock for L.A. all year. He posted an impressive 31-11-7 record with a stingy 2.00 goals-against average and a sparkling .922 save percentage, third-best among NHL netminders.

Edmonton Oilers team news

As for Edmonton, their offensive engine continues to run through the dynamic duo of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Draisaitl turned in a stellar regular season, lighting the lamp 52 times while adding 54 assists for a 106-point campaign. McDavid, ever the playmaker, dished out 74 assists to go along with 26 goals, cracking the 100-point mark yet again.

Goaltending, however, remains a question mark. Stuart Skinner logged 51 appearances during the regular season, posting a 26-18-4 record. But his 2.80 GAA and .896 save percentage rank well outside the league’s upper tier. If the Oilers are going to make a deep run, they’ll need Skinner to step up under the playoff spotlight.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record