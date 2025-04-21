How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Los Angeles Kings are hoping the fourth meeting is finally the golden one as they prepare to square off with the Edmonton Oilers yet again in the opening round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This marks the fourth straight postseason these two rivals will clash in the first round — and the Kings are eager to reverse a frustrating trend. Edmonton has had the upper hand in all three prior matchups, including last year’s five-game triumph en route to a run to the Final. In 2023, the Oilers closed it out in six, and in 2022, they clawed back from a 3-2 series deficit to win in seven.

This time, however, Los Angeles holds home-ice advantage and believes it has the right mix to finally break through and win its first playoff series since hoisting the Cup in 2014.

There are few secrets left between these familiar foes. The Oilers are led by two of the most dynamic forces in the game in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, while the Kings boast a deeper, more balanced attack.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers will meet in an epic NHL action on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date Monday, April 21, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Los Angeles Kings team news

Veteran center Anze Kopitar continues to defy age and expectations. The 37-year-old played in his 19th NHL season and posted another standout campaign, finishing second on the team with 67 points (21 goals, 46 assists) while averaging nearly 19 minutes a night. His seven game-winners tied Warren Foegele for the team lead.

In goal, Darcy Kuemper gives the Kings arguably their most reliable netminding presence in recent playoff matchups with Edmonton. Kuemper wrapped up the regular season with a 31-11-7 record, a sparkling 2.02 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and five shutouts. He follows in a recent line of Kings playoff starters that includes Cam Talbot (2024), Joonas Korpisalo (2023), and Jonathan Quick (2022).

Edmonton Oilers team news

Edmonton's lineup has been plagued by injuries down the stretch, with both McDavid and Draisaitl missing time in the final weeks. Most of the Oilers’ walking wounded are expected to be available for Game 1, but top-pair blueliner Mattias Ekholm will be sidelined for the entire series with an injury sustained April 11.

Trent Frederic, acquired from Boston in a three-team deal back in March, is also doubtful with a high ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Evander Kane, who missed the entire regular season after surgery for a sports hernia and a knee issue, is trending toward a potential postseason return.

As for McDavid, a lower-body injury in late March may have been a blessing in disguise, affording the Oilers captain some much-needed rest ahead of another postseason push. Though limited to 67 games, he still reached the 100-point plateau for the fifth straight year, racking up 26 goals and 74 assists. Now fully focused on finishing what he and the Oilers narrowly missed last spring, McDavid is poised to elevate his game once again.

The Oilers may open the series with Calvin Pickard in net as Stuart Skinner continues his recovery from a head injury suffered March 26 against Dallas. Skinner, who returned for a final tune-up with a 3-0 shutout of San Jose, finished the season 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and .896 save percentage. If healthy, he’ll take the reins. Pickard, a steady presence this year with a 22-10-1 record and .900 save percentage, has minimal playoff experience but has held his own when called upon.

