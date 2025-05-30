+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Los Angeles Dodgers v New York MetsGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The stage is set for a marquee MLB clash on Friday night as the red-hot New York Yankees roll into Dodger Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what promises to be a headline-grabbing showdown.

The Yankees arrive in Hollywood riding a wave of momentum, having strung together five straight wins and boasting a near-flawless 9-1 record over their last 10 outings. Their latest feat? A commanding sweep of the Angels on the road, stretching their streak of consecutive series wins to seven.

On the flip side, the Dodgers are looking to steady the ship. They just wrapped up a three-game stint in Cleveland, taking two out of three from the Guardians before stumbling to a 7-4 loss in the finale. It marked their seventh defeat in their last dozen contests, and they’ve now come up short in two of their past four series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: YES Network, SNLA
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Dodgers will take on the Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

DateFriday, May 30, 2025
First-Pitch Time10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
VenueDodger Stadium
LocationLos Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

The Dodgers have pushed across 57 runs in their last 12 games, though their .232/.325/.373 slash line and 14 long balls in that span suggest some inconsistency. Their bullpen has been shaky, posting a bloated 4.92 ERA, a 1.45 WHIP, and allowing opponents to hit .276.

Tony Gonsolin is expected to toe the rubber for L.A. The 31-year-old right-hander is 2-1 this season but carries a shaky 4.68 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in five starts. He struggled in his most recent outing, surrendering four earned runs over five innings in a loss to the Mets.

Gonsolin has only faced the Yankees once—in a 2019 duel where he gave up just one run in five innings. However, this current New York lineup has had his number, going 11-for-27 with a couple of doubles and home runs.

New York Yankees team news

Offensively, the Yankees have produced 47 runs over their last 10 games, slashing .245/.325/.419 with 10 homers across 327 at-bats. Their bullpen, meanwhile, has been airtight—sporting a razor-sharp 2.30 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, and limiting opponents to a .236 average.

Max Fried will lead the charge for the Yanks on the mound. The 31-year-old lefty has been nearly untouchable this season, sitting at 7-0 with a sparkling 1.29 ERA and 0.93 WHIP through 11 starts. His latest gem came in a 13-1 rout of the Rockies, where he tossed 7.1 strong innings and gave up just one earned run.

Fried's track record against the Dodgers is solid—he’s 3-4 with a 3.18 ERA in 10 career starts, and owns a tidy 3.21 ERA at Dodger Stadium. Current Dodgers hitters are 38-for-187 against him with seven homers sprinkled in.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees head-to-head record

DateMatchResult
10/31/24New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers6–7
10/30/24New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers11–4
10/29/24New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers2–4
10/27/24Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees4–2
10/26/24Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees6–3
