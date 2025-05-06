How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Angels welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to Angel Stadium on Tuesday to open a three-game set between two clubs looking to shake off recent struggles and gain ground in their respective divisions.

The Blue Jays begin a tough road swing out west, where wins have been hard to come by. Toronto has gone just 5-10 away from home and is coming off a frustrating homestand. After claiming two of three from Boston, the Jays dropped a weekend series to the Guardians, managing just one win in three contests while scoring sparingly and surrendering 13 runs. Toronto’s offense has sputtered more often than not, leaving its pitching staff to shoulder the burden.

On the other side, the Angels have also been in rough waters. They’ve dropped six of their last eight, including a series loss to Seattle and three defeats in four games against Detroit to open their current homestand. Pitching has been the main culprit for the Halos, as they were tagged for 24 runs in that four-game stretch. The team is now one game under .500 at home.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: FDSW and SN1