WATCH: Lloris costs Spurs AGAIN as bizarre own goal gifts Arsenal derby lead

Arsenal broke the deadlock against Tottenham in fortuitous fashion after Hugo Lloris turned Bukayo Saka's deflected cross into his own net.

Saka's deflected cross bamboozled Lloris

Goalkeeper turned ball into his own net

Arsenal took early control of derby

WHAT HAPPENED? Bukayo Saka took the ball in space down Arsenal's right and stood up Ryan Sessegnon before firing in a seemingly routine cross into the box. The ball slightly deflected off the Spurs full-back which seemed to bamboozle Lloris, who flapped at the cross and unintentionally turned the ball into his own net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lloris' own-goal gave Arsenal a deserved lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Mikel Arteta's side had made the brighter of starts, with Thomas Partey hitting the post shortly after. Given Manchester City's dropped points to rivals United on Saturday, the Gunners have the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the table with a win over their North London rivals.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? After Sunday's derby day, Lloris and Co. will travel to second-placed Manchester City on Thursday.