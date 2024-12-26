How to watch today's Liverpool vs Leicester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool aim to strengthen their grip at the summit of the Premier League when they host Leicester in a Boxing Day evening showdown.

The Reds are riding high after a pulsating 6-3 victory over Tottenham last weekend, delivering one of their most electrifying displays of the campaign. Arne Slot’s men were relentless in their pursuit of three points, surging ahead of Chelsea to reclaim top spot and maintaining their blistering form ahead of this clash at Anfield.

Leicester, meanwhile, arrive at Anfield on the back of two bruising defeats. The Foxes have shipped seven goals without reply in losses to Newcastle and Wolves, leaving them in a precarious position just above the relegation zone. Ruud van Nistelrooy's tenure started on a positive note, but his team now finds themselves only two points clear of the drop.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on Universo and NBC.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool vs Leicester kick-off time

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Thursday, December 26, 2024 in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

For Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley remain the sole absentees. The hectic holiday fixture list often prompts managers to shuffle their squads, but Liverpool might be hesitant to alter their winning lineup after dismantling Spurs.

Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo earned starting spots over Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in that emphatic victory, while Dominik Szoboszlai shone brightly in midfield. Ryan Gravenberch remains eligible, having avoided a suspension despite accumulating four yellow cards, but Ibrahima Konate is still sidelined with an injury.

Should Arne Slot opt for changes, the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Konstantinos Tsimikas, and Wataru Endo could see some action.

Mohamed Salah was in scintillating form during Liverpool's weekend masterclass, netting twice and setting up two more goals in a performance that underlined his team's dominance. The Reds seem unstoppable at the moment, making it hard to envision any side posing a serious challenge to their title charge.

Leicester team news

As for Leicester, injuries could leave them without up to five players. Harry Winks has only recently returned to full fitness and may not be ready to start, leaving Oliver Skipp and Boubakary Soumare to anchor the midfield. The Foxes remain without Wilfred Ndidi, while Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira are set to remain out of contention until well into the new year.

Between the posts, former Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward is expected to continue as the No. 1, with Mads Hermansen still recovering from an injury that has kept him out for several weeks.

Meanwhile, there was some concern over Jamie Vardy, who appeared to pick up a knock in Leicester's last outing. However, the veteran striker is not anticipated to miss the trip to Anfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links