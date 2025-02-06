How to Watch United States at Canada: Live Stream Women's Hockey, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream United States at Canada Women’s Hockey game

The United States Women's National Team faces Team Canada tonight in Game 4 of the 2024-25 Rivalry Series at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Canada currently leads the five-game series 2-1

Game Details

Date Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Centre Location Halifax, Nova Scotia TV Channel NHL Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Series Status

Team USA started strong with a 7-2 victory in San Jose but dropped the next two games - a 5-4 shootout loss in Salt Lake City and a 4-1 defeat in Boise. Tonight's contest is crucial for the Americans as they try to even the series.

How to Watch

NHL Network will broadcast the game live with complete coverage of this intense rivalry matchup. The broadcast begins at 6:00 PM ET.

What to Expect

The atmosphere should be electric as Nova Scotia hockey fans pack the Scotiabank Centre for this marquee international women's hockey event. Local hero Blayre Turnbull of Team Canada will be playing in her home province, adding extra excitement to the rivalry. The teams will conclude the series on Saturday in Summerside, Prince Edward Island.

This marks the fifth season of the Rivalry Series, which was introduced in 2018-19 to provide additional visibility for women's hockey and showcase the world's best players. Last year's series went the full seven games, with Canada winning four straight to claim victory in front of sellout crowds.

