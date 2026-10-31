Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Premier League: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

To watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV via your local NBC affiliate or stream it on a digital device.

This Premier League clash kicks off today, Saturday, October 31, 2026, live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs look to follow up last weekend's 2-0 win at Chelsea with a victory against Pierre Sage's Eagles, who hope their 1-0 midweek triumph at Fulham in the Carabao Cup will help them build momentum in the league.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most Premier League fixtures that take place across a Friday to Monday weekend matchround. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Provider Trial length Channel Fubo 5 days NBC (English language) / Universo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days NBC (English language) / Universo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because this blockbuster match is being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch it 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

For English commentary: Tune into your local NBC station.

NBC Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the network lands in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

NBC: Channel 4 (WNBC)

Los Angeles Area

NBC: Channel 4 (KNBC)

Chicago Area

NBC: Channel 5 (WMAQ-TV)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

NBC: Channel 5 (KXAS-TV)

Philadelphia Area

NBC: Channel 10 (WCAU)

Houston Area

NBC: Channel 2 (KPRC-TV)

Atlanta Area

NBC: Channel 11 (WXIA-TV)

Washington, D.C. Area

NBC: Channel 4 (WRC-TV)

Boston Area

NBC: Channel 15 / Cable 10 (WBTS-CD)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

NBC: Channel 11 (KNTV)

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming Premier League matches on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports