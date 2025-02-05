How to Watch Puerto Rico at Mexico: Live Stream Caribbean Series Baseball, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream Mexico versus Puerto Rico Caribbean Series Baseball game

The Caribbean Series semifinals conclude tonight as Puerto Rico faces Mexico in a matchup at El Nido de los Aguilas in Mexicali, Mexico, with a spot in the Caribbean Series Championship on the line.

Event Details

Date Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT Venue Estadio Nido de los Aguilas Location Mexicali, Mexico TV Channel MLB Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Team Overview

The host nation Mexico, represented by Charros de Jalisco, enters as the tournament's top seed after going undefeated in round-robin play with a perfect 4-0 record. They'll face Puerto Rico's Indios de Mayagüez, who battled their way into the semifinals despite some early tournament struggles.

Broadcast Coverage

Craig Minervini and Doug Wright will handle play-by-play duties, with former players Rod Allen and Jeff Nelson providing analysis. MLB Network's English-language coverage is exclusively available to viewers in the United States.

What to Expect

Mexico has been dominant throughout the tournament, with pitcher David Reyes expected to be available after an impressive opening game performance against Puerto Rico where he threw seven innings of one-run ball. The winner of tonight's semifinal will advance to Friday's championship game, scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

The game is part of the 67th edition of this prestigious international tournament, which has historically featured MLB legends like Roberto Clemente, David Ortiz, and Ivan Rodriguez.

How to Watch

This semifinal matchup promises intense competition as both teams vie for a spot in Friday's championship game. The winner will advance to the final scheduled for February 7 at 10:00 PM ET, with a chance to claim the prestigious Caribbean Series title.

Live stream the Puerto Rico at Mexico Caribbean Series Baseball game on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.