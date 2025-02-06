How to Watch NFL Honors: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream NFL Honors.

The NFL's biggest stars gather tonight for the 14th annual NFL Honors ceremony, celebrating the best performances of the 2024 season at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans.

Match Details

Date Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Saenger Theater Location New Orleans, LA TV Channel FOX Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Major Awards

Several prestigious awards will be presented tonight, including:

AP Most Valuable Player (Josh Allen favored at -450 odds)

AP Coach of the Year (Kevin O'Connell leading candidate)

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

MVP Race

The MVP race features five finalists, with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the heavy favorite. His main competition comes from Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who could become just the seventh player to win three MVP awards. Running back Saquon Barkley aims to be the first at his position to win MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Location and Significance

The ceremony takes place at the historic Saenger Theater, just minutes from the Caesars Superdome where Super Bowl 59 will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL Honors serves as the premier event leading into Super Bowl weekend, combining the league's top achievements with entertainment and star power.

